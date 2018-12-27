Black eyed pea salsa

Three 15-ounce cans black eyed peas, drained and rinsed or fresh

3 celery stalks, finely sliced

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 red pepper, seeded and finely diced

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and finely diced

1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Salt to taste

Juice of 1 lime

Add the black eyed peas to bowl along with celery, green onions, red pepper, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and salt. Squeeze in the lime and stir until combined. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Serve with your favorite tortilla chips.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.