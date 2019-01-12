Bacon, swiss and spinach quiche

1 package refrigerated pie crust

2 1/2 cups chopped fresh spinach

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 1/2 cups shredded swiss cheese

7 large eggs

1 2/3 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. ground red pepper

Pre-heat oven to $350 degrees.

Unroll both pie crusts and stack on top of each other, lightly rolling to stick together. Press crusts into 9-inch deep dish plate. Fold edges under and crimp as desired. In crust, layer half each of spinach, bacon and swiss. Repeat layers. In a large bowl whisk together eggs and all remaining ingredients; pour onto layers. Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is set, 45-55 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.