Raspberry monkey bread

1/3 cup, plus 1/3 cup sugar, divided

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 cans buttermilk biscuits, each biscuit quartered

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam

1/2 cup butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare by spraying bundt pan with baking spray with flour.

In a large resealable bag, combine 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon, shake well. Add biscuit pieces to sugar mixture and shake to coat. Layer 1/3 of biscuit quarters in prepared pan. Sprinkle with half of almonds and half of raspberries.

Drizzle with half of jam. Repeat layers once, top with remaining biscuit pieces.

In a small saucepan bring butter and remaining 1/2 cup sugar to a boil over medium heat. Cook stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved. Carefully pour onto biscuit pieces. Bake 40 minutes, covering with foil to prevent excess browning.

Let cool 10 minutes then invert pan onto serving plate.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.