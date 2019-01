Strawberry cheesecake cobbler

1/2 cup butter, melted

8-ounce package cream cheese

1 1/2 cups plus 3 T. sugar, divided

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups all purpose flour

1 T. baking powder

3/4 tsp. salt

2 cups whole milk

4 cups fresh strawberries, halved

1/4 cup confectioners sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, beat cream cheese with mixer until creamy. Add 3 tbsp. granulated sugar, beating until combined. Beat in vanilla.

In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and remaining 1 1/2 cups sugar. Whisk in milk until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan.

Arrange strawberries in batter, dollop heaping teaspoons of cream cheese mixture into strawberries. Cover with foil. Bake 45-50 minutes.

Sprinkle confectioners sugar and serve warm.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.