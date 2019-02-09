Dill scones
2 cups all purpose flour
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
3 Tbsp. chopped green onion
5 Tbsp. cold butter, cubed
3 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill
1 cup plus 1 Tbsp. heavy whipping cream, divided
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.
Using a pastry blender, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in green onion and dill. Stir in 1 cup cream just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Turn out dough onto a heavily floured surface and gently knead 3-4 times.
Divide dough in half. Roll each half into a 5-inch circle.
Place on prepared pan. Cut each circle into 4 wedges. Brush with remaining 1 Tbsp. Cream.
Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes.
Enjoy!
Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.