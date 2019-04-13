Creamy orange sherbet pie

1 1/2 cups pretzel crumbs

6 Tbsp. melted butter

1/4 cup sugar

2 8-ounce frozen whipped topping, thawed and divided

1 pint orange sherbet, thawed

1 orange, zested

Garnish: orange zest curls

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9-inch deep dish pie plate with cooking spray.

In medium bowl, stir pretzel crumbs, butter and sugar. Press mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared pan.

Bake until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely. In large bowl, stir one container whipped topping, sherbet, and zest until combined.

Spread into prepared crust. Freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Dollop remaining whipped topping onto pie and garnish with orange curls. Serve immediately.

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.