Breakfast casserole

12 slices white bread

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/3 cup chopped mixed fresh herbs

8 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups whole milk

2 cups half and half

2 Tbsp. dry mustard

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

Garnish with chopped fresh chives and fresh basil.

Spray 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.

Line bottom of pan with 6 slices of bread. Sprinkle with cheese and herbs. Top with remaining 6 bread slices.

In medium bowl, mix eggs, milk, half and half, mustard, salt and pepper. Slowly pour over bread.

Cover and refrigerate overnight. Uncover casserole and let stand at room temp for 30 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees until puffed and center is set. About an hour. Garnish with chives and basil if desired.

Enjoy!