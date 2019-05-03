Pineapple coconut cream pie

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup sugar, divided

6 TBSP melted butter

Pinch of salt

1 cup whole milk

2 large egg yolks

1/3 cup canned coconut milk

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup pineapple preserves

1/3 cup sweetened coconut flakes

1/4 tsp. coconut extract

1/2 cup whipping cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.

In medium bowl, stir cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar and melted butter. Press mixture into bottom and up sides of pie plate.

Bake 6 minutes and let cool completely.

In medium saucepan, heat milk over medium heat, stirring frequently, just until bubbles form around sides of pan.

In large bowl, whisk egg yolks and remaining 1/4 cup sugar; whisk in coconut milk, flour and salt until smooth.

Gradually add hot milk mixture to egg mixture, whisking constantly.

Pour egg mixture into saucepan; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until thick and bubbly, careful not to scorch.

Remove from heat; stir in preserves, coconut and coconut extract. Let cool about 20-25 minutes. Spread into crust.

Cover and refrigerate until cold and set; about 4 hours.

Whip the cream, adding 1/3 cup of sugar to it. Spread over top of pie and garnish with coconut flakes and pineapple pieces.

Enjoy.

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.