Jalapeño cheese grits casserole
3 cups quick cooking grits, uncooked
1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 cup whipping cream
1 tsp. salt
16-ounce package shredded cheddar cheese
4-ounce can diced jalapeños, drained
1 cup mayonnaise
8-ounce cream cheese
2 green onions, chopped
Cook grits according to directions.
In a bowl, combine grits, butter, cream and salt. In a separate bowl, combine remaining ingredients, except onions. Mix well.
Combine the two mixtures; stir together. Pour into a 9x13 pan. Bake uncovered, at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes, until bubbly. Top with onions.
Enjoy!
Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.