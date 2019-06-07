Jalapeño cheese grits casserole

3 cups quick cooking grits, uncooked

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 tsp. salt

16-ounce package shredded cheddar cheese

4-ounce can diced jalapeños, drained

1 cup mayonnaise

8-ounce cream cheese

2 green onions, chopped

Cook grits according to directions.

In a bowl, combine grits, butter, cream and salt. In a separate bowl, combine remaining ingredients, except onions. Mix well.

Combine the two mixtures; stir together. Pour into a 9x13 pan. Bake uncovered, at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes, until bubbly. Top with onions.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.