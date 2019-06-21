Spicy Mexican rice

3 Tbsp. butter

1 small onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups long grain rice, uncooked

1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

2 (10 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with green chilis

2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish. Set aside.

Melt butter over medium heat on stovetop. Add onion, garlic and rice. Cook until rice is browned, stirring often.

Add corn, tomatoes, broth, cumin and salt, stirring to combine. Bring to a boil.

Cover, reduce heat and cook until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, about 20 minutes.

Spoon rice into prepared baking dish. Top with shredded cheese.

Bake uncovered for 15 minutes. Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.