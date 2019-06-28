Chicken, corn and zucchini alfredo
5 Tbsp butter, divided
1 medium zucchini, diced
1 1/2 cups fresh corn
2 tsp salt, divided
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup grated fresh parmesan
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
16-ounce box penne pasta, cooked as directed
Garnish: chopped fresh parsley and crushed red pepper
In large skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. butter over medium heat. Add zucchini, corn and 1 tsp. salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.
Add garlic; cook another minute.
Melt remaining 4 Tbsp. butter in skillet over medium heat. Stir in cream, cheese, peppers and remaining salt; reduce heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 5 minutes.
Stir in vegetables, chicken and pasta. Cook until heated through. Garnish if desired.
Enjoy!
Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.