Chicken, corn and zucchini alfredo

5 Tbsp butter, divided

1 medium zucchini, diced

1 1/2 cups fresh corn

2 tsp salt, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup grated fresh parmesan

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

16-ounce box penne pasta, cooked as directed

Garnish: chopped fresh parsley and crushed red pepper

In large skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. butter over medium heat. Add zucchini, corn and 1 tsp. salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic; cook another minute.

Melt remaining 4 Tbsp. butter in skillet over medium heat. Stir in cream, cheese, peppers and remaining salt; reduce heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 5 minutes.

Stir in vegetables, chicken and pasta. Cook until heated through. Garnish if desired.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.