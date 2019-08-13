The Cross Timbers Land Management Symposium in Stephenville on Sept. 13 will offer landowners an array of informational and educational opportunities related to land stewardship.

The free program will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Center. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Topics and speakers include:

- Chemical Ashe Juniper Control, James Jackson, Range Specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

- Biological Ashe Juniper Control, Cody Scott, Animal Science Professor, Angelo State University

- Wildlife in Cross Timbers Area, Michael Hummert, Erath County Game Warden, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

- Brush Management & Wildlife Economics, Jason Johnson, Economist, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Lunch will be provided.

Two Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units – One integrated Pest Management, One General – will be offered at the event.

Pre-registration is encouraged for meal count.

For more information or to register, contact the following AgriLife Extension offices -- Erath County, 254-965-1460, Hood County at 817-579-3280, Somervell County at 254-897-2809; Hamilton County at 254-386-3919; Comanche County Extension Office at 325-356-2539; Eastland County at 254-629-1093; Palo Pinto County at 940-659-1228.

Lonnie Jenschke is an Erath County extension agent.

AgriLife Extension offers 12-week online training for new agriculture businesses Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch is a 12-week online course to be offered Aug.18-Nov. 9 by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

“This curriculum is perfect for new landowners or those who are looking to start a new agricultural operation on an existing ranch,” said Dr. Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Corpus Christi. “With more and more people venturing into new areas of agribusiness, we want to provide them with access to experts in the areas that will be critical to their success.”

The course fee is $120, which includes 12-weeks of expert instruction, a Generation Next T-shirt and completion certificate at the end of the course. Register online at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/productListingDetails/2785 or call 979-845-2604.

Participants will learn about starting a new ag business or enterprise, including tax implications, insurance needs, developing grazing or wildlife leases, finance management, land management techniques and resources, alternative ranching and ecotourism opportunities and more, she said.

“Those who attend should plan to spend about an hour and a half at some point during the week working on the lesson and activities,” Clayton said. “The activities will ultimately build a useful business plan for your operation.”