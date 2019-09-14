With football in full swing, these are perfect for game day!

Lobster rolls

4 pounds cooked lobster meat, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh parsley

1/2 Tbsp finely chopped fresh tarragon plus extra for garnish

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper

6-8 small sub rolls, brioche buns, lightly toasted

1/4 cup melted butter

Chop lobster meat in bite size pieces and place into a bowl. Add the celery, mayonnaise, lemon juice, parsley, tarragon and a couple of pinches of salt and pepper. Stir together well.

While the rolls are still warm, brush them with the melted butter, making sure they are completely buttery. Fill each with equal servings of the lobster salad. Garnish with extra tarragon and parsley. Serve immediately.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.