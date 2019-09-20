Pecan turtle bars
Crust:
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
3/4 cups brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, at room temperature
1 cup chopped pecans
Caramel layer:
1/4 cup butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup chopped pecans
3/4 cup bittersweet chocolate, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
To make the crust; place the flour and sugar in the bowl of a food processor and process until combined.
While processor is running, add butter and process until smooth. Add pecans and process until mixture comes together.
Press into a 9x13 inch pan and bake until dry to the touch, 12-15 minutes.
To make caramel; place the butter, sugar and salt in a pan and bring to a boil over medium/high heat.
After it comes to a boil, cook for 1 minute stirring constantly. Off heat, add the pecans and stir until well coated. Pour over the crust and push pecans around until evenly distributed. Bake until caramel is bubbly, 18-20 minutes.
Cool to room temperature, then drizzle chocolate over the top.
Set aside to cool. Cut into 24 bars.
Enjoy!
