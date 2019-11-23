There is nothing like a sweet potato casserole this time of year. This easy and delicious recipe will make your home smell perfect this holiday season.

Sweet potato casserole

4 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes

3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar, divided

1 Tbsp. all purpose flour

3/4 cup butter, melted and divided

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups granola with nuts

1/4 cup sliced almonds

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake sweet potatoes on a baking sheet until tender, 65-75 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees. Let potatoes cool enough to handle, peel and mash.

Lightly spray a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

In large bowl, whisk 1/2 cup brown sugar and flour. Whisk in 1/2 cup butter, eggs, and salt until smooth.

Stir in sweet potatoes until well combined. Spoon into prepared pan. In a medium bowl, stir together granola, almonds, remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup melted butter. Spoon onto casserole.

Bake until bubbly, 20-30 minutes.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.