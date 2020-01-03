We’ve been merry and bright; partied and eaten to our delight ... we’ve worked extra hours and shopped till we dropped ... experienced the high of the season; now the lull of the year’s final days.



We all need a simple, invigorating movement to give our body a well needed refresher.



Our move today is a high-reaching lunge. This stretch/exercise will be stretching your body from head-to-toe while giving the lower body tone as well.



All you will need for this movement is a clear space around you.



Begin this exercise by standing tall, then rolling your shoulders back and down and lifting your chest. Proceed to step back with one leg by splitting your stance. And, at the same time, extend both arms straight up overhead, as if you are reaching to the sky. Once you find your solid balance in your split stance, slightly bend in both knees, and push your hips forward. Create a contraction in your abdominals and engagement in your legs.



Once your legs are in place, continue to reach both arms high, elongating your upper body and giving your total body a stretch from head-to-toe.



Continue to hold this reaching line for at least 8-10 seconds.



Release the movement and return to the start, then continue on to the opposite leg. Repeat the same form, and hold for the same allotted time. We can continue this lunging motion from side to side for multiple times. And remember to use your deep breathing, “in through your nose and blowing out through your mouth” helps your muscles release to their fullest extent.



This movement is a great way to reenergize our weary bodies after overdoing it over the holidays. And it is also great to prepare our bodies for all of those New Year’s resolutions!



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.