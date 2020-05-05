Dear Heloise: Is it safe for me to use my cast iron skillet on my glass-top stove? I prefer cast iron because it gets hot quicker and stays hot a lot longer than other pots and pans. My stove instruction manual doesn't mention it, and my cookbooks haven't been helpful. -- Dee B., Churubusco, Ind.

Dee, using an iron skillet on a glass-top stove is not really recommended. First, weight is a concern. An iron skillet is heavy, especially when filled with food. If you drop it on the stovetop it could break or crack your glass-top stove. Cast iron has a rough finish, which could also scratch the surface. So, if you do decide to cook with cast iron, never slide it over the stovetop. However, if your iron skillet is coated on the bottom with a porcelain enamel, it might not damage the stovetop, but make sure the finish is very smooth. -- Heloise

LET THE AIR OUT

Dear Heloise: I found that if you soak eggs in tap water for about 15 minutes before boiling, air bubbles escape through the shell, allowing water to go in, releasing the skin from the egg. Then, boil the eggs for 10 minutes and then plunge them into ice water. Crack the egg when cooled and it almost peels itself. -- Jeanne R., North Canton, Ohio

KEEP IT CLEAN

Dear Heloise: My recipe cards get very messy while cooking. Since I already had a laminator, I laminated all my favorite recipes. They can be wiped off and slide easily into my recipe box. -- Jean in Ohio

Jean, that's a great hint. Besides recipe cards, you can also laminate news or magazine articles, photos, invitations, children's artwork and so much more. -- Heloise

KITCHEN GRUNGE

Dear Heloise: My vent hood filter is loaded with grease from cooking and I'm worried about it catching on fire. It's so difficult to clean! Have you got a hint to help me? -- Sandra in West Virginia

Sandra, simply remove the filter and run it through a cycle in your dishwasher. It's the easiest way to clean it. If you don't have a dishwasher, soak it in a sink or bathtub with dishwasher detergent and water. -- Heloise

FAMILY COOKING TIME

Dear Readers: Being stuck at home during these trying times doesn't have to be all bad. Cooking together can be a way to bond with family. Try new recipes, teach kitchen basics to the kids and together make cookies and cupcakes to leave on the doorstep of neighbors, friends and other family members. Allow the kids to choose their favorite lunch or dinner and encourage them to participate in making it. It may not turn out to be their favorite thing to do, but at least they can learn what's involved in putting a meal together. Making memories and delicious meals and desserts -- it's a win-win experience. -- Heloise

