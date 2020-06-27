• Anna Street Church: Sunday morning worship services resumed at 10:30 a.m. If you want to hear the service but don’t want to enter the building, services also will be broadcast to the parking lot. Tune your car radio to 100.1 FM to hear the service.

• Southwest Church of Christ: Now open for in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing guidelines, seating suggestions in place. Many special precautions made to sanitize facilities before and after services. No Bible classes or childcare. Live streaming of services available for those not ready to attend. (southwest.org)

• First Baptist Church: Gathering again at 12th and Tyler for worship. Morning service times are 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Evening service will remain broadcast/stream only at 6 p.m. Due to limited ability to social distance in classrooms, Bible Study/ Sunday School, and other activities will continue with the online formats only. Childcare will not be provided. Worship attenders are welcome to bring their children into the sanctuary (babies included). Safe distancing practiced and face masks encouraged.

Due to ongoing health and safety concerns and latest guidelines from health authorities, Life Way's Living Proof Live event with Beth Moore and the You Lead training event in Amarillo on July 24-25 have been canceled.

For those who purchased tickets directly from Life Way, you should receive a credit directly from them. For those who purchased group tickets through First Baptist Church, refund checks will be processed and mailed the second week of July. If you had a friend or family member purchase your ticket through the church, check with them for reimbursement.

While the live event has been canceled, you still have a chance to study with not only Beth Moore, but Priscilla Shirer, Jen Wilkin, and others at the Life Way Women Live Simulcast. It will be streamed live on Aug. 8, 2020. Watch it yourself or host a small group. For registration details, visit www.lifeway.com.

• Polk Street United Methodist: This Sunday, June 28, Polk Street officially regathers for 10:55 a.m. worship service. Face masks, social distancing and hand sanitation are encouraged to help everyone feel comfortable worshiping together. Virtual on-line and television ministry will continue.

• First Presbyterian Church: Temporary arrangements for initial phase in re-opening for public gatherings. Everything framed in the context of protecting vulnerable and showing love to community with posture of humility and grace.

People who want to come to our campus for worship on Sundays but do not want to wear a face mask can worship in their cars through their online devices in the west parking lot where we have set up WIFI extenders. They can log on to "fpcguest" and the password is "fpcguest."

For those who choose to join us for worship in sanctuary on Sundays, everyone asked to adhere to extensive guidelines including requirement to wear face mask — provided if necessary.

• Bell Avenue Church of Christ: Bell Avenue Church of Christ 1600 Bell St., has resumed its Sunday morning worship services at 9:30 a.m. Amarillo residents also may continue to live stream services by visiting www.bellavenue.org and clicking the media tab. A midweek adult class also will be posted to its Facebook page by 7 p.m. each Wednesday. For additional inquiries, contact the church office at 355-2351.

• Bible Believers Baptist Church: Bible Believers Baptist Church, three miles west of I-27 on Rockwell Road, between Amarillo and Canyon, is having normal service times — 10 a.m. Bible study, 11 a.m. preaching, and 7 p.m. for Sunday evening services. Live streaming and archived messages on website biblebelieversbaptist.com. TV Broadcast KZBZ, at 10 a.m. cable channel 6, or 10.2 over regular airwaves. Radio program "The Bible Says," at 9 a.m. on 1440AM, KPUR (note the new station).

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo: To resume worship services on Sunday, July 5, at 9:30 a.m. and on Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m. There will be Sunday and Wednesday services each week while observing the recommended social distancing guidelines. When these guidelines go away, will return to normal Sunday service only. Call the church office at (806) 359-9483 for more information and to register to attend.

• Central Church of Christ: Moving into Phase 2 of reopening: proper social distancing, individually packaged communion kits; half the pews open for seating; mask optional.

No coffee/donuts/snacks served by the church; no Bible classes / Sunday School / nursery / childcare / playscape yet; all exterior and worship center doors will be propped open; offering will be collected in boxes inside the worship center, or you can give digitally; bulletins will be provided in the designated pews.

Stay on the ground floor only — all elevators and stairs are closed; water fountains are taped off; only one person at a time occupy the restrooms; hand sanitation stations near each door.

• Church of Christ at the Colonies: Two regular services under the following guidelines (asking attendees to be assigned alphabetically by last name):

9 a.m. service: At conclusion of service promptly exit to allow cleaning of auditorium before 10:30 a.m. service. If you visit with others outside, observe social distancing.

10:30 a.m. service: Do not enter building before 10:20 to allow completion of cleaning. Do not congregate in the foyer before or after service.

Both Services: Communion will be observed using individual portions. No trays passed. Baskets for contributions located near the entrances. Sit by family group and allow two empty seats between family groups. Face masks encouraged. Avoid handshakes and hugs. Drive-in services available for 9 a.m. service in dedicated area of parking lot. Kitchen, offices, coffee bar and water fountains closed. (Bring water bottle if needed.) No Bible classes, attended nursery, Sunday evening services, small groups, Wednesday night services or fellowship dinners.

• First Christian Church: Will continue its new sermon series at 10 a.m. on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page. The Rev. Brett Coe, senior minister, said "UNRAVELED: Seeking God when our plans fall apart" takes stories of shame, identity, fear, grief, dreams and expectations and shows how God can work through them to bring about something good.

The Rev. Dr. Jacob Miller, associate minister, will continue leading a "worship moment" of hymns, scripture and prayer from his piano at 2:30 p.m. each Tuesday on Facebook. All are invited to tune in to either or both services.

The church sanctuary will reopen for in-person worship on Sunday, July 19. Additional information announced closer to that date.

• St. Stephen United Methodist Church: Open for worship only. Older members and those who have a compromised immune system asked to stay away for now. Worshippers asked to remain in vehicles until about 15 minutes before start of the service of their choice. Staff and volunteers screened by a designated person as they enter the building. Anyone who fails the screening test will be asked to go home and/or get tested. Foyer and other common spaces not open for congregating; when worship services are over, worshippers will be dismissed in rows and asked to vacate the building. Masks available for any worshipper that does not have one. Signs posted that encourage people with symptoms to leave the building and to stay away until they are tested and/or symptoms clear up.

• Olsen Park Church of Christ: Assemble at 10 a.m., maintaining social distancing guidelines with individual Lord’s Supper elements provided, extra hand sanitizers and televisions in other rooms. Live streaming also will continue Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

• Hillside Christian Churches: "Regatherings" open: Dalhart, Pampa, Amarillo Northwest, Amarillo South, Amarillo West, Canyon, Amarillo North Grand. Kids and student environments not open for the time being. Children of all ages are invited to attend main worship service.

Regathering details: Seats in the auditorium available in every other row, three seats in between individuals/families; physical distancing (6 feet apart); masks preferred, but not mandatory, available for anyone who wants one; protocols for sanitizing and disinfecting before, in-between, and after all services. If you don’t feel well, or have health concerns, please stay home and join us at Hillside Online.

• Paramount Baptist Church: Regathering process has begun: Limiting capacity in worship spaces through a reservation system (paramount.org/rsvp). Many safety procedures in place and limiting capacity in worship spaces through reservation system (paramount.org/rsvp).

Service times: Sunday, 10 a.m. (English); Wednesday: noon (English); 12:30 p.m. (Spanish); 6 p.m. (English). Those "at risk" or those still feeling uncomfortable asked to remain at home and worship online. Due to social distancing requirements, number of people in each service limited. Make a reservation for a service time each week by going to paramount.org/rsvp.

• Arden Road Baptist Church: Safety procedures: Individuals with underlying at-risk health conditions asked to stay at home and watch online; staff will sanitize between services. Use of hymnals temporarily suspended.

– Sunday schools for sixth grade and older will meet in regular classrooms at 9 a.m. a.m. Sunday. Nursery will be provided during Sunday school hour but not the 10:30 a.m. services.

– Children’s church at 9:30 a.m. in the Kids Venture Center; two-year-olds in regular classroom off the nursery. Two and older should be picked up after Sunday school since there will be no Children’s Church during the 10:30 a.m. services.

– All members encouraged to give online as offering plates will not be passed, but they can be dropped in drop box in guest entrance foyer before and after services.

– Special sections for attendees 65 and older provided at south side of auditorium.

• Comanche Trail Church of Chris: Regular gatherings temporarily suspended. Online service 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Your church missing? Send email to Faith@Amarillo.com no later than Wednesday before Sunday date of publication