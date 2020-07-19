Too blessed to be stressed? A lot of Christians believe that once they repent and confess Jesus as Lord and begin living in God’s righteousness, nothing bad should ever happen to them again. Christians don’t have accidents or arguments with their spouses, they’re not misunderstood at work and their children never disobey --- no problems, no pains, no setbacks, no sins, no issues.

So, when something does go wrong, they don’t handle it very well. Maybe a doubt creeps into your head. Maybe a loneliness moves into your soul. An illness puts you in the hospital. An argument lands you in the doghouse. A misunderstanding leads to anger and pain. And you start looking for help.

"I lift up my eyes to the hills --- where does my help come from?" ~ Psalm 121

A person walking in the way of faith gets into trouble and looks around for help. He lifts his eyes to the hills. Well, what does he see on the hills? What’s on the hills?

The pagan religions were practiced on the hills. That’s where the pagan gods were worshiped. The high places on the hills were where the nations build their altars to Ba’al and erected their shrines to Asherah. People went to the hills to engage in acts of idol worship they believed would ensure their safety and fix whatever was broken. You worshiped the pagan gods to enhance the fertility of your livestock and crops. The pagan rituals would keep you safe from invading armies. The religious formulas and good luck charms would make you wealthy and wise. These things taking place on the hills would protect you from evil.

Where do your eyes go when things get a little shaky? Who do you look to? Where do you put your trust when things go bad? There are all kinds of things we can look to for help besides God. And all those things are idols.

If you think the next election is going to fix things, you’re looking to the hills. If you believe the next scientific breakthrough is going to heal things, you’re looking to the hills. If you think your next promotion or pay raise is going to put you over the top and fill the hole in your soul, your eyes are on the hills.

When you look to science, technology, or politics for help, you’re going to be disappointed. When you put your faith in the economy, your family, your education goals, or your career plan, you’re going to be let down. When you try to ignore your pain or distract from your troubles with pills, drinks, vacations, sports, or any kind of busyness, it just leads to more pain and more trouble.

"My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of Heaven and Earth… the Lord will keep you from all evil --- he will watch over your life." ~ Psalm 121

Your help comes from the Lord, not from what’s in the hills. You don’t need any supplemental insurance from what’s going on in the hills. When your loving Father is the Creator and Sustainer of the Universe, you don’t need your security or safety to come from the hills.

That doesn’t mean you’re not going to stub your toe. No one gets out of this life without the experience of pain. The promise is that no injury, no accident, no illness, no distress, no tragedy, nothing that can ever happen to you, will have evil power over you. Nothing can happen to you that’s going to separate you from God’s purposes for you.

The Lord will keep you from all evil. That’s the promise. That’s the Lord’s Prayer, that’s the expectation: "Deliver us from evil." That prayer is answered for you every day. Sometimes several times a day.

The most serious mistake you can make is to get into some kind of trouble and conclude that the Lord God has left you, to feel like God has become bored looking after you and he’s shifted his attention to a more faithful Christian and you’re going to have to look after yourself. God is tired of your up-and-down faith and now you’re on your own.

If you believe God is tired of you or he’s already given you too many last chances and he’s abandoned you and you don’t have his love or his protection anymore, you’re dead wrong. That’s the mistake Psalm 121 and the rest of the Scriptures do not allow you to make.

"The Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore." ~ Psalm 121

God’s love and care for you and his presence with you doesn’t wax and wane according to your ups and downs. I know it’s hard to believe that the Maker of Heaven and Earth gives a rip about your mundane, everyday life and all your feelings and problems. But he does.

The Christian life is not easy. It’s not pain-free. While we’re on the journey with Jesus, we’re walking the same ground everybody else is walking. We’re breathing the same air. We’re drinking the same water, shopping the same stores, paying the same gas prices, fearing the same dangers, subject to the same pressures, and dying and being buried in the same dirt as everybody else.

The difference is this: each step we take, every breath we breathe, we know we’re protected by God and we are accompanied by God. He is always our only help. And he alone is always with us.

Allan Stanglin is the Senior Minister for Central Church of Christ in Amarillo, www.amarillocentral.org. He posts almost daily at www.allanstanglin.com. You can contact him at allan@amarillocentral.org