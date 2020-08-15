• Westminster Presbyterian Church: In-person and live streaming service on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Both services are available to watch from the church’s website at wpcama.com, click on Sermons. If you would like to participate in person, please bring a mask. We are following both local and federal guidelines concerning gatherings, sanitation and distancing. Childcare and youth activities are available.

• Paramount Baptist Church: Paramount Baptist Church, continues to gather for safe, socially distanced, in-person worship gatherings. English services are at 9 and 11 a.m. The Spanish language service is at 3 p.m. Space is limited — therefore, reservations are required each week by going to www.paramount.org/RSVP.

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo: In-person worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. Individually pre-packaged elements will be served during communion. To make reservations for a service you wish to attend, call the church office at 359-9483. The service also will be available on the church’s website on Sunday evenings at https://www.beautifulsavioramarillo.org.videos.

• First Christian Church: In-person worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. Individually pre-packaged elements will be served during communion. The service also will be available on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page. The Rev. Dr. Jacob Miller, associate minister, is leading a new study on "James and Jude: Brothers of Jesus" at noon on Thursdays in the sanctuary. It will continue to Sept. 10. The church also will have a "Blessing of the Backpacks" on Aug. 23, during its 10 a.m. worship service. Students of all ages, as well as teachers and administrators, are invited to bring their backpacks for this special blessing as they prepare to start school. Everyone is reminded to wear a mask.

• Covenant Presbyterian Church: Requires the wearing of masks, available at the church, in its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Wearing of gloves is no longer required. The minister and singing leader still wear gloves because they are back and forth to the pulpit. For more information, call 806-376-5244.

• Power Church: Three services; 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. Hand sanitizing stations outside and inside the church in various places. Facemasks optional and not provided.

• Trinity Fellowship: Family Worship and Prophetic Nights: Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at every campus (no childcare available). Families can sit together with two empty seats on either side of them. Onsite Sunday services will continue with 100% capacity with physical distancing. Visit TFC.org/Campuses for service times. Children's ministry available for birth-sixth grade with extended time between services to allow for disinfecting protocols. Digital weekend services on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on all platforms.

• Anna Street Church: Sunday morning worship services at 10:30 a.m. If you want to hear the service but don’t want to enter the building, services also will be broadcast to the parking lot. Tune your car radio to 100.1 FM to hear the service. Sunday Bible study, 9:45 a.m., Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m.

• Southwest Church of Christ: In-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. If you join us for in-person worship, please remember the following as we try to make our gathering as touchless and safe as possible. Please wear a mask. Live streaming of services available for those not ready to attend. (southwest.org)

• First Baptist Church: Gathering for worship. Morning service times are 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Evening service will remain broadcast/stream only at 6 p.m. Due to limited ability to social distance in classrooms, Bible Study/ Sunday School, and other activities will continue with the online formats only. Childcare will not be provided. Worship attenders are welcome to bring children into the sanctuary (babies included). Safe distancing practiced and face masks encouraged. College Sunday Morning Bible Study; Teacher Rally for Sunday Morning Bible Study workers will begin Aug. 30.

• Polk Street United Methodist: Officially regathered for 10:55 a.m. worship service. Facemasks, social distancing and hand sanitation are encouraged. Online and television ministry will continue.

• First Presbyterian Church: People who want to come to our campus for worship on Sundays but do not want to wear a facemask can worship in their cars through their online devices in the west parking lot where we have set up WIFI extenders. They can log on to "fpcguest" and the password is "fpcguest." For those who choose to join us for worship in sanctuary on Sundays, everyone asked to adhere to extensive guidelines including requirement to wear facemask — provided if necessary.

• Bell Avenue Church of Christ: In-person Sunday morning worship services at 9:30 a.m. Amarillo residents also may continue to live stream services by visiting www.bellavenue.org and clicking the media tab. A midweek adult class also will be posted to its Facebook page by 7 p.m. each Wednesday. For additional inquiries, contact the church office at 355-2351.

• Bible Believers Baptist Church: Normal service times — 10 a.m. Bible study, 11 a.m. preaching, and 7 p.m. for Sunday evening services. Live streaming and archived messages on website biblebelieversbaptist.com. TV Broadcast KZBZ, at 10 a.m. cable channel 6, or 10.2 over regular airwaves. Radio program "The Bible Says," at 9 a.m. on 1440AM, KPUR (note the new station).

• Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church: Has resumed both morning and evening worship services at normal times. Welcome all members and guests to come in person, but will continue streaming both services. Sunday Worship — To accommodate those who cannot come to worship in person, both worship services will be live streamed to our YouTube channel. Please subscribe to our channel and "ring" the notification bell to ensure you are alerted when the stream goes live. www.youtube.com/channel/UCYV3TNTeWd1278byaIzgNIQ All other church activities remain canceled until further notice.

• Central Church of Christ: Fully open. Planning for the next phases in transition. Targeting Sunday, Aug. 23, to begin providing children's programming (nursery through 5th grade) during worship service. Planning an adult Wednesday night Bible class series to begin Sept. 2. And we're wanting to start Sunday morning Bible classes for all ages sometime in mid or late September. Dates dependent on many factors. Masks are required. We'll provide masks for those without. Social distancing also in place.

• Church of Christ at the Colonies: One service only at 9:30 a.m., with guidelines. At conclusion of service promptly exit to allow cleaning of auditorium. If you visit with others outside, observe social distancing. Baskets for contributions located near the entrances. Sit by family group and allow two empty seats between groups. Face masks encouraged. Avoid handshakes and hugs. Drive-in services still available in dedicated area of parking lot. Kitchen, offices, coffee bar and water fountains closed. No Bible classes, attended nursery, Sunday evening services, small groups, Wednesday night services or fellowship dinners.

• St. Stephen United Methodist Church: Open for worship only. Staff and volunteers screened by a designated person and per the guidelines each Sunday morning as they enter the building. Anyone who fails the screening test will be asked to go home and/or get tested. Worshippers should remain in their vehicles until about 15 minutes before start of the service. Foyer and other common spaces not open for congregating. Masks will be made available for any worshiper that needs a mask. Worshippers will be seated by ushers. Worship seating areas will be disinfected between services. Church will remain closed for other gatherings until we determine it is appropriate to let those resume.

• Second Baptist Church: If any of these apply to you, stay at home: close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in last 14 days; experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat; had a fever in the last 48 hours; new loss of taste or smell, or vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours. General safety: Wear a mask when entering or leaving; safe distancing — no handshakes or hugs; use hand hygiene; no beverages or food in the building; deposit tithes and gifts in marked boxes; listen to and cooperate with designated ushers; follow instructions of parking lot attendants.

• Olsen Park Church of Christ: Assemble at 10 a.m., maintaining social distancing guidelines with individual Lord’s Supper elements provided, extra hand sanitizers and televisions in other rooms. Live streaming also will continue Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

• Hillside Christian Churches: "Regatherings" open: Dalhart, Pampa, Amarillo Northwest, Amarillo South, Amarillo West, Canyon, Amarillo North Grand. Kids and student environments not open for the time being. Children of all ages are invited to attend main worship service. Seats in the auditorium available in every other row, three seats in between individuals/families; physical distancing (6 feet apart); masks preferred, but not mandatory, available for anyone who wants one; protocols for sanitizing and disinfecting before, in-between, and after all services. If you don’t feel well, or have health concerns, stay home and join us at Hillside Online.

• Arden Road Baptist Church: All Sunday School, children's ministries and nurseries resume today. Service Times: Sundays, 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, 7 p.m.

