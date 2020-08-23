It’s almost mum season. Nurseries and garden centers are growing and getting their chrysanthemums in for fall planting. This queen of fall plants is among my favorites. They come in many sizes, flower shapes, and colors and are nearly maintenance and pest free.

The genus Chrysanthemum has about 20 species of annuals and herbaceous perennials. They have officially been reclassified to the genus Dendranthema (this gives plant scientists something to do), but virtually everyone continues to recognize Chrysanthemum as the genus.

Like many, I was introduced to them both by my mother in her garden and by their use as corsages at homecoming football games. While at Texas Tech the fall display of large, cushion mums all over campus was as memorable as any football game at the time (with much more reliable results).

Annual varieties originated in the Mediterranean region while the herbaceous perennials originally came from the Arctic, Russia, China, and Japan. "If you would be happy for a lifetime, grow Chrysanthemums" (Chinese philosopher). In ancient times the plant was revered. It was thought to have the power of life.

The Japanese were so taken by the flower that they adopted a single flowered chrysanthemum as the crest and official seal of the Emperor around the 8th century A.D. The Imperial Order of the Chrysanthemum is the highest Order of Chivalry in Japan --- the highest level of decoration that is given to individuals for distinguished service to the nation. They also have a National Chrysanthemum Day called the Festival of Happiness.

Introduced to the western world in the 17th century, it has been hybridized so much that it would not likely be recognized by ancient people. The earliest depictions show it as a small, yellow daisy-like flower. Today the flower forms have been classified into 13 separate classifications, the most recognizable of which is the pompon.

I have not studied these wonderful plants but have several varieties in my gardens that were purchased locally. One unnamed variety that I purchased years ago will give me three separate bloom periods when conditions are right beginning in very early summer.

If you pinch the plants back a time or two while they are growing, they will be shorter and produce more smaller flowers that cover the entire plant. However, if you prefer larger flowers, they can be pinched only once or not at all. Treated this way the plants will also grow taller. Of course, different varieties may react differently from each other necessitating that you experiment with each.

It is common to read that mums are not reliably perennial. I have found that to not be true for those I have purchased locally at nurseries and box stores. They also multiply giving me more to spread around my gardens.

Mums like well-drained soil and consistent moisture. They are easily divided, preferably in spring, and will grow to fill large spaces rapidly. Mine are pest-free and maintenance for me means simply cutting them to the ground in early spring.