On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

Some of these require getting out, so be sure to observe CDC guidelines (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) while you’re doing it:

• Schlotzky’s FREE sandwich: Download the Schlotsky’s app to receive a FREE small sandwich. In addition, after seven visits, get $7 off. For more information and to download the app, go here: www.schlotzskys.com/rewards.

• Free movie (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Movies Anywhere is offering a FREE movie download when you connect any digital entertainment retailer. Once done, an e-mail to redeem a FREE movie will be sent to you. Movies to choose from are "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part," "Smallfoot," "Crazy Rich Asians," "The Meg," and "The Matrix." This offer is good through Sept. 14. To get started go here: moviesanywhere.com/collection/directvoffer

• Doritos Locos Taco (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com): For a limited time, download the Taco Bell app for a FREE Doritos Locos Taco — new accounts only! After you’ve registered, the deal can be found in the offers section. This order must be placed within the app to claim this freebie. No purchase is required. www.tacobell.com/rewards

• FREE online classes at Michaels (Thanks to Hip2Save.com): Michaels has opened up an online community classroom where you can take free classes from popular crafting brands and influencers. These one-hour classes are held live on Zoom and start at noon Central on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Browse the available classes here (https://bit.ly/2Za7Kpp), "meet" the instructors, and see the materials needed for each class.

