TIP OF THE WEEK

Since the refrigerator has become a staple in homes, people have had the ability to keep food safe for consumption for a longer period and reduce the amount of food they waste. While refrigerating food reduces bacteria growth and food spoilage, not all your groceries belong in the fridge.

Here are a few foods that you shouldn't keep in the refrigerator and will free up more space, according to TimesOfIndia.com:

1. Melons: Melons of any kind should not be kept in the fridge. Instead, they should be kept on the countertop to retain the flavor.

2. Bread: When you keep bread in the refrigerator, it goes stale much more quickly and bread dried up as well. Instead, fresh bread should always be stored in a cool and dry space.

3. Onions: They are best kept in a dry and dark place where they don't sprout and are ventilated. Also, if you need only half an onion, you can cover it in foil paper and store in your refrigerator.

4. Herbs: Herbs can wilt easily when refrigerated. You can keep some of hard herbs like rosemary, thyme and oregano in the refrigerator by wrapping in a paper towel and storing in an airtight jar.

5. Honey: Refrigeration can hamper the taste of honey. To enjoy its true flavors, keep the honey jar in a dark and cool spot.

6. Avocado: If the avocado is unripe, do not leave them in the refrigerator as it can take a lot of time in the ripening process. You can keep them on the countertop for a better flavor.

7. Potato: To maintain the texture of potatoes, its better to keep them at the room temperature. When kept in the refrigerator, it can lead to spoilage as cold temperature turns the starch into sugar.

8. Nuts: When nuts are kept in cold, it can impair the flavors of various nuts. It is advised to store them in an air-tight containers to retain the oil and best flavors, but at room temperature. But, for storing them for more than a month, keep them in the refrigerator.

9. Chocolate: When you keep chocolates in refrigerator, it can tamper the taste and color. You can protect your chocolate by keeping them in a cool and dry place or in an air-tight container.

10. Tomato ketchup: Ketchup can be kept on the countertop or even in the kitchen shelf, as it has a high salt, sugar and vinegar content which means it's safe to store at room temperature.

EASY RECIPE

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf with Roasted Potatoes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

1 pound ground pork

1 small yellow onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup barbecue sauce, plus more for serving

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

12 strips bacon

4 russet potatoes, cut into wedges

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

Steps

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine ground beef, pork, onion, garlic, cheese, barbecue sauce, bread crumbs, eggs, 4 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Mix to combine but be careful not to overwork.

On a baking sheet, arrange bacon into six separate "criss-crosses." Divide meat mixture into six equal portions and form into small loaves. Place each loaf on a bacon "X" and wrap the bacon around each one.

In a separate mixing bowl, toss potato wedges with remaining salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Place potatoes in any available space on the baking sheet and bake until potatoes are lightly browned and meatloaf shows an internal temperature of 155 degrees on an instant read thermometer. Remove from the oven and divide meat loaf and potatoes among serving plates. Serve with additional barbecue sauce if desired.

- SouthernKitchen.com

FUN FACT

White chocolate

Despite the name, white chocolate doesn't contain any real chocolate. It is made up of a blend of sugar, milk products, vanilla, lecithin and cocoa butter.

