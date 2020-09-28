Dear Readers: Have you noticed that your shower head no longer shoots out a steady stream of water? Minerals from hard water may have clogged up the holes. Before you call a plumber, try this first:

If you can remove the shower head, totally submerge it in a bowl of hot vinegar. After the vinegar has dissolved the buildup, use an old toothbrush or toothpick to loosen any remaining clogs.

If you can't remove the shower head, fill a sturdy plastic bag with vinegar and secure it with a rubber band, tape or tie, so the shower head is submerged in the vinegar. Letting it soak overnight is best.

After either cleaning method, when you turn on the shower again, you should have a full, strong stream of water. This is only one of dozens of cleaning methods that can be found in my six-page vinegar pamphlet that you can order by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. And speaking of shower time, after shampooing your hair, rinse with white vinegar added to a cup of water. Your hair will be soap residue free, shiny and healthy-looking. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Here are some uses for washed plastic pill bottles:

* To hold lotions, shampoo, conditioners, mouthwash, etc., for a weekend trip.

* To store nails, screws and tacks.

* To hold jewelry while at the gym.

* To organize craft items.

* To hold spare change. -- Heloise

STICKY STICKERS

Dear Heloise: Since manufacturers insist on using price stickers that are difficult to remove, I've found that heating the sticker with my hair dryer on a warm setting loosens the glue so the sticker lifts off easily without damaging the item. -- Abby in Tennessee

DONATE TO FOOD BANKS

Dear Heloise: During these difficult economic times, many people have had to visit a food bank who may never have had to before. I have been fortunate that I didn't lose my job, so I decided one way that I could help is when I buy groceries, I look for buy one, get one free sales and donate the extra one to my local food bank. -- Tessie in Florida

LAMPSHADE DUSTING

Dear Heloise: My lampshades need a good dusting. I've been putting off this unpleasant job for far too long. Is there an easy way to clean them? -- Christine in New Mexico

Christine, there are a few dust-busting methods you can try. For pleated lampshades, either use a clean paintbrush to whisk off the dust or vacuum it off with the dusting-brush attachment.

For flat shades, a lint roller works great, or blow the dust off with your hair dryer. -- Heloise

P.S. A clean paintbrush also can remove dust from blinds, curved furniture and computer keyboards.

