The ladies of Beta Mu Delta met at Riverhouse Grill for their annual Christmas social and enjoyed a time of meeting before dinner. Following the meal and dessert, “secret sister” gifts were exchanged.

Ann Claybaugh and Julie Locke were the social coordinators for the evening.

Members present were Ann Claybaugh, Ymke Condy, Pam Hirsch, Julie Locke, Sharon Schultz, Peggy Lytle, Carolyn Stegall, Peggy Ward, and Karen Wells. Members absent and excused Debbie Davis and Melodie Isham.