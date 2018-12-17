A Stephenville woman was arrested last week in connection with a deadly accident on Dec. 3 that claimed the lives of two young sisters.

Alyssa Litwin, 33, has been charged with eight felony counts related to the accident: Two counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangering a child, one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

She is being held at the Wichita County Jail on a $160,000 bond; $20,000 for each count.

She is expected to be transported back to Erath County in the coming days.

If convicted, Litwin faces up to 20 years in prison.

“As district attorney, I generally do not comment in detail on pending charges. That being said, it is important for the drivers of Erath County to be warned that local prosecutors and law enforcement view cell phone use that takes one’s eyes off the road, even for a few seconds, as reckless,” District Attorney Alan Nash said in a statement. “The term reckless is significant because the law provides that operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner which causes death, bodily injury, or puts a child at risk, is criminal and will be treated that way.”

The accident, just three weeks before Christmas, killed five-year-old Codie and nine-month-old Charli Sackett.

According to the DPS accident report, Carrie Sackett, 33, had just picked up her daughter Codie, a kindergarten student at Morgan Mill School, and was heading home on U.S. Hwy. 281 just north of Morgan Mill when she was rear-ended by a Dodge pickup driven by Litwin.

The collision forced Sackett’s SUV into oncoming traffic, and was then struck on the passenger side by a Chevrolet pickup.

Both children died at the scene.

The official complaint against Litwin states that she was using her cell phone at the time the crash occurred and had deleted text messages to try and hide that fact from investigators.

A forensic examination of her phone showed that she sent her husband a text message at 3:30 p.m. and sent a series of Facebook messages at 3:31 p.m.

The complaint states that the first call to the Erath County Sheriff’s Office reporting the crash was made at 3:33 p.m.

Litwin admitted to an investigator on scene that she deleted a string of text messages immediately following the accident.

The complaint states that the officer said to Litwin, “Seems suspicious that you deleted the messages,” and Litwin replied, “Absolutely. I…I mean from your point of view I can completely see how that would be suspicious.”

Carrie Sackett remains hospitalized in Fort Worth.

The Sackett family plans to hold a memorial service for the young sisters when their mother is released from the hospital.

“We should all be chastened by this horrific, completely avoidable catastrophe for the Sackett family and put our cell phones away when we are driving,” Nash said.