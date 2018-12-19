GLEN ROSE — The economy in Glen Rose continues to thrive, and the monthly sales tax allocation numbers serve as proof.

For only the third time since 1995, the city of Glen Rose topped $1 million in sales tax allocation when it received money for November, and last week, the city received $125,906.62, giving it a total of $1,228,284.90 for 2018 for its best year since 2009 when the city received 1,210,062.39. The city received 1,513,320.30 in 2008 for its best year in 23 years

Last week, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $761 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 9.5 percent more than in December 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.

Glen’s Rose December allocation was 45.82 percent higher over the allocation of December 2017, while the final tally for 2018 is 23.46 percent higher than last year when the city received $994,863.92.

By comparison, Hico saw a double-digit increase in December of 14.31 percent, while Fredericksburg saw an increase of 9.13 percent, followed by Cleburne (8.92 percent); and Stephenville (6.82 percent).

In all for 2018, the state’s cities saw a year-to-date increase of 8.1 percent; transit systems 6.5 percent; counties 14.4 percent; and special purpose 17.4 percent.

In early December, Hegar said state tax revenue totaled $2.998 billion for November, up 7.7 over last year.

"While slower than the double-digit pace of recent months, state sales tax revenue growth in November was strong," he said. "Increased tax collections continue to be led by remittances from oil- and gas-related sectors, but at a slower pace than in recent months. Growth from retail trade and restaurants, the sectors most dependent on consumer spending, was positive, but comparatively modest."