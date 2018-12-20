Frances Sanchez lost custody of her three kids to her ex-husband in September 2017 after she became homeless. The 35-year-old Marine Corps veteran was working and going to school but could no longer afford to pay rent on her apartment in the Dallas suburb of Garland.

This fall, she earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Remington College and now works two jobs: As an administrative assistant at a tax office, where she earns $9 per hour, and at an Amazon shipping facility, a seasonal job that pays $15 per hour. Meanwhile, she’s living with a friend and trying to save for her own place.

“I’m aiming to still get a house for my kids like I promised them,” Sanchez said. “One of these days I will. I wish I had kept my promise … but you know, life happens.”

To make a living wage in Texas, a single adult would have to earn $11.03 an hour, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator. That’s the minimum required to cover food, housing, transportation and other basic necessities. But for someone like Sanchez with three kids in Dallas County, the living wage is $33.45 per hour — almost $10 more than what she makes.

As of July, about 30 states have minimum wages higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Texas is not one of them.

Even as other traditionally red states like Arkansas and Missouri have recently raised their minimum wage — 18 states approved an increase this year alone — Texas has kept its minimum wage tied to the federal rate, which hasn’t increased since 2009.

As the state Legislature prepares to return to session in January, Democrats will once again push to increase the state minimum wage, even as the number of minimum wage workers in Texas continues to decline: In 2017 only about 3 percent, or about 196,000 of the state’s workers, earned at or below the federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

State Rep. Lina Ortega, D-El Paso, has already filed legislation for the 2019 legislative session that would let counties and cities set a local minimum wage that’s higher than the state minimum wage — which isn’t currently permitted under state law. Ortega, who has served on the House’s Economic and Small Business Development Committee, proposed similar legislation last session, but the bill never made it out of committee.

And even though Republicans will still dominate the legislature next year, she’s hopeful “things are going to be a little different” after Democrats increased their numbers in both the House and Senate in last month’s elections.

“A reasonable increase, we know it would help the salaries of women, the salaries of young people as well as minorities,” Ortega said.

Jonathan Lewis, economic opportunity policy analyst for the left-leaning Center for Public Policy Priorities, said Texas Republicans tend to have faith that the job market will adjust as needed. The belief is employers will raise wages when they feel they have to compete for employees.

“I think what we really need to talk about is, what is a living wage?” Lewis said. “And how many people are being paid at an actual living wage so they can afford to get by, afford housing, food, clothing and all the things people need to live?”

During last year’s legislative session, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said raising the minimum wage would lead to wage inflation and adversely affect the economy. Relative to the cost of goods and services in Texas, Shine said he believes Texas is already “on target with its minimum wage,” and that an increase is unnecessary.

“[The minimum wage] should be boiled down to what the value of the dollar is in states,” Shine said. “The value of a dollar based on personal income, cost of living, the median home value — all those are economic factors that need to be considered on a state-by-state basis.”

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, who co-authored the 2001 bill that tied the state’s minimum wage to the federal minimum wage, said the current minimum wage simply isn’t enough to support a family today.

“Working people of Texas still have not received any substantial pay increase, but the cost of living and the cost of goods and services keep going up,” Thompson said.