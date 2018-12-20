Alyssa Litwin wasn’t supposed to be driving the day she rammed into the back of an SUV, causing an accident that claimed the lives of two young sisters.

“Her license was suspended,” DPS spokesman Dub Gillum said.

According to two sources, Litwin’s license had been suspended because of a high number of traffic violations. She was also arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license.

Litwin, 33, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangering a child, one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence in connection with a Dec. 3 accident that killed five-year-old Codie Sackett and nine-month-old Charli Sackett and injured their mother Carrie Sackett.

She is accused of texting and using Facebook while driving.

Carrie Sackett has reportedly been released from the hospital and is continuing to recover at home.

A memorial service for the Sackett girls will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Cowboy Church of Erath County.

Litwin was released from the Erath County Jail Tuesday after posting a $160,000 bond.