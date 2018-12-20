Winter Solstice Celebration

Dinosaur Valley State Park is hosting a Winter Solstice Celebration on Friday, Dec. 21, from 3:30-10 p.m.

Hikers will meet at the main track site and then hike to the overlook and celebrate the Winter Solstice at 4:23 p.m. After the hike, participants can meet at the amphitheater for winter warmth by the campfire. At 8 p.m., participants will celebrate the start of winter with stories by the campfire, the burning of a yule log and winter-themed crafts.

For information contact the park at 254-897-4588.



Dino Dive & First Day Hikes

The Third Annual Dinosaur Dive will be held Jan. 1 from 9-3 p.m. at Dinosaur Valley State Park.

There will be a costume contest, activities, hot chocolate, food, and the Polar Plunge into the frigid Blue Hole to start off the New Year.

First day hikes are set for 9 a.m. (intermediate hike, 4-5 miles) and 10 a.m. (beginner’s hike).

For information about the event as well as pricing information, contact DVSP at (254) 897-4588.

Free Throw Championships

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 15320 is sponsoring the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship on Jan. 5 from 3-6 p.m. at the Glen Rose Intermediate gym.

For information contact 254-396-0169.

Big Rocks Chili & BBQ Blowout

The Big Rocks Chili & BBQ Blowout will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at Oakdale Park located at 1019 NE Barnard Street in Glen Rose.

The Chili Cook-off entry fee is $25; CASI Bean entry fee ($10); BBQ entry fee ($150).

Also, the Texas POD Chili Cook-Off will be held at the same location on Sunday, Feb. 10.

For information contact Dianne Stimson at 254-855-2767.