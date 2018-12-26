Judy Allison Hammond, 65, of Rainbow, was pronounced dead on Dec. 22 at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on SH 144 near near the intersection with County Road 302 north of Glen Rose in Somervell County, according to DPS Sgt. Dub Gillum.

Hammond was driving southbound in a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe that was struck head-on by a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Elio Jesus Quintero Sanchez, 26, of Mexico, according to the DPS accident report.

The report states that the driver of the pickup (Sanchez) was traveling north on 144 and “did not slow down in time to keep from striking” a vehicle driving just ahead of him that “was slowing down for traffic stopped ahead,” also in the northbound lane. The report stated that the pickup “then traveled into the southbound lane” and struck the vehicle Hammond was driving.

Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene by Somervell County Justice of the Peace Ronnie Webb at 5:14 p.m.

Hammond and her husband Hal lived in the Rio Vista Estates subdivision. She had worked as the secretary for the Rio Vista Homeowners Association since March.

Sanchez was transported by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment of serious injuries he sustained, Gillum noted.

The vehicle that was struck from behind by the pickup was a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Barry Baliff, 60, of Kerville. Baliff was not injured.

Gillum noted that no other information is currently available, but the crash is still under investigation.

Hammond’s body was taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. As of press time, no information was available on possible funeral arrangements or services.