Three people are dead following an accident Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Hwy. 67. just east of State Highway 220 in Erath County.

According to a DPS accident report, a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Gildardo Figuroa-Gutierrez, 57, of Burleson, was traveling east on US 67 when it skidded sideways into the westbound lane and was struck on the passenger side door by a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Nancy Kinney, 61, of San Angelo.

The Ford then went through a fence on the north side of US 67. The Chevrolet Trailblazer spun around and came to rest facing north.

Figuroa-Gutierrez, and his passenger, Adrian Aguiniga-Aguiniga, a 50-year-old male from Fort Worth, were pronounced dead at the scene by Erath County Justice of the Peace Shawnee Bass.

Kinney was transported to the Glen Rose Medical Center where she later died.

“The speed limit on US 67 was 70 miles per hour and it had been raining at the time of the crash, so the roadway was slick,” the DPS report states.