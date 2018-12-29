Free Throw Championships

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 15320 is sponsoring the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship on Jan. 5 from 3-6 p.m. at the Glen Rose Intermediate gym for boys and girls ages 9-14.

For information contact 254-396-0169.

Upcycling WorkShop

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center will be hosting an upcycling workshop on Jan. 12, and the focus of the event will be on making a charm bracelet and pendant made from materials that are generally thrown away.

Space is limited to the first 30 people, and the cost is $25 per person.

Needed for the events are 2-3 empty, clean soda can; 1-2 tabs from a can of vegetables or sour (not a soda can tab); a favorite bead or button. Everything else will be provided.

For information or to register, call 254-897-2960.

Big Rocks Chili & BBQ Blowout

The Big Rocks Chili & BBQ Blowout will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at Oakdale Park located at 1019 NE Barnard Street in Glen Rose.

The Chili Cook-off entry fee is $25; CASI Bean entry fee ($10); BBQ entry fee ($150).

Also, the Texas POD Chili Cook-Off will be held at the same location on Sunday, Feb. 10.

For information contact Dianne Stimson at 254-855-2767.