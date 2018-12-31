GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose ISD Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Wade Busch at a board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 20, marking the end of his nearly 15 years of service to the district.

“Wade Busch was an outstanding advocate for the students and staff as well as Glen Rose ISD,” said superintendent Wayne Rotan. “We are very appreciative of his years of service to Glen Rose ISD. He will be greatly missed.”

Busch was elected as a Somervell County Commissioner for Precinct 4, and he will begin his tenure there in January.

“It was a tough decision,” said Busch. “I have wanted to be a county commissioner for a while, I don’t know why, but I have always wanted to do it. It came at the right time and everything fell into place.”

After a closed session, the board appointed Kevin Taylor to fill Busch’s unexpired term that will end with the May 2019 election.

“It was a little sad being the last meeting after all those years,” Busch said. “Time passes fast. It doesn’t seem like it was that long ago that Mr. Rotan came here. Time flies. It was great to work with them and the students.”

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: The board recognized the following students who were named to the TGCA Academic All-State teams: Natalie Lacey (tennis); Jana Whitfield (tennis); Libby Hinton (volleyball); Bryanna Lytle (volleyball); Mallory Rogers (volleyball). Logan Smith and Hinton were also recognized for receiving TGCA All-State volleyball honors.

400TH: Rotan also honored Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford for earning the 400th win of her career during the recently concluded volleyball season.

AUDITOR REPORT: District auditor Rick Kline of Snow, Garrett & Williams, presented the District Financial Audit Report for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2018, and the district earned a “clean or unmodified opinion” — the highest level that can be received on an audit.

ENROLLMENT: Rotan said that as of Dec. 21, enrollment in GRISD was at 1,868 — a 3.8 percent increase (72 students) over the same time last year.

MACBOOKS: The board approved the purchase of 600 replacement MacBook’s including a three-year warranty from Apple for $386,400.