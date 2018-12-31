Gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.95/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. This compares with the national average that has fallen 6.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.25/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on Dec. 31 in Texas have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.24/g in 2017, $2.13/g in 2016, $1.75/g in 2015, $2.01/g in 2014 and $3.12/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 29.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 20.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 21.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Texas and their current gas price climate:

Midland Odessa- $2.48/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.49/g.

San Antonio- $1.85/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.89/g.

Austin- $1.97/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.00/g.