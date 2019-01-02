GLEN ROSE — Just after the clock struck midnight to ring in 2019 early Tuesday morning, Somervell County Commissioners Dwayne Johnson and Wade Busch, as well as a handful of other county officials, were sworn into office by Somervell County Judge Danny L. Chambers.

Before midnight, however, Chambers was sworn in for his second term by his wife, Darlene Chambers, just before she officially retired as the county’s tax assessor/collector.

Johnson, the Republican candidate, received 921 votes (84.65 percent) to Democrat Judy Nawrocki’s 167 votes (15.35 percent) to win the November runoff election for Precinct 2.

“It’s been a long road, a long year, and I’m glad to be here and glad to get started to see what we can get done, and try to get Somervell County moving forward,” Johnson said.

Busch, who resigned earlier from the Glen Rose ISD school board after nearly 15 years of service, defeated Doug Mitchell, 313-179, in the May election for Precinct 4.

"It’s exciting. It’s been a long time getting here,” Busch said. “I don’t have any set things that I want to try to fix or tackle. I want to get in there and learn and assist and do what’s best for the county.”

Also, Michelle Reynolds was sworn in as the district and county clerk; April Gore Campos, tax assessor/collector; Susanne Graves, county treasurer; Ronnie Webb, Justice of the Peace for Precincts 1 and 2; and Scott May, Justice of the Peace for Precincts 3 and 4.