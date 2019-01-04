GLEN ROSE — The Somervell County Fire Department recently handed out its annual awards including firefighter of the year as well as recognizing others for their years of service and certifications.

Somervell County Fire Chief Mark Crawford announced that Bryson Parr (career), Eddie Stroud (volunteer) and Zack McPherson (reserve) were named firefighters of the year.

Also, Bobby Epps was named the officer of the year, and Luke Brewer was the rookie of the year, while Bill Buchanan received the Good Samaritan award.

In addition, Emma Turner was named the explorer of the year.

Brandon Bruce, Jamie Cashion and Tyler Brown were recognized for five years of service, and Mandy Bradford, Kaine Popejoy and Talon Grenier were noted for the EMT certifications, and Spike Williams, Gary Anderson, Brad Isham, Donna Owens and Zack McPherson for their EMR certifications.