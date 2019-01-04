AUSTIN— Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday that state sales tax revenue totaled $2.87 billion in December, 4.7 percent more than in December 2017.

“Growth in state sales tax revenue continues to be led by remittances from oil and gas-related sectors,” Hegar said. “The year-over-year rate of growth has moderated, as expected, due to strong collections from a year ago as well as the decline in the price of crude oil.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in December 2018 was up 6.5 percent compared to the same period a year ago. The sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.

In December 2018, Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $395.9 million, down 4.5 percent from December 2017; motor fuel taxes — $314.3 million, up 3.5 percent from December 2017; and oil and natural gas production taxes — $478.5 million, up 20.7 percent from December 2017. For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller's Monthly State Revenue Watch.