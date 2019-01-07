Tarleton State University greets students back to campus for 2019 with a full slate of activities for Welcome Back Week featuring live music, activities and food beginning Monday, Jan. 14.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns, a Texas country band based in Lipan, highlight Monday’s 7 p.m. Welcome Back Bash at the Thompson Student Center.

The week’s festivities continue with laser tag at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Thompson Student Center Ballrooms and donuts and coffee from the Student Government Association at 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, also at the TSC. Wednesday’s schedule includes 4 and 8 p.m. showings of “A Star is Born” at the planetarium in the Lamar Johanson Science Building.

Food takes center stage Thursday with the Spring in Tarleton Luncheon for new students at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the TSC Ballrooms and the Purple Picnic at noon and 2 p.m. outside the student center.