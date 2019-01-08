The Glen Rose City Council got some business done Tuesday evening in a special meeting to meet a deadline — and with an eye on reducing the load a little on the agenda for the upcoming regular meeting.

GRANT APPLICATION

The council decided by a unanimous vote to apply for a $500,000 state grant to fund street work in the Wolf City areas, in the vicinity of Clay and Webster streets, Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons said.

The grant application will be submitted through the Texas Department of Agriculture as a block grant request.

Mayor Dennis Moore told The Reporter that the city has been approved for similar state grants for matching funds in the past, and for low-interest loans to help fund things such as the sewer plant renovation project.

The streets in question are in need of work that includes curbing and gutters, he said.

“It’s well overdue, to take care of the people in that part of town,” Moore stated.

BYOB VOTE

In a 4-1 vote, the council approved a BYOB alcohol permit for Oakdale Park that was submitted for the annual Big Rocks Chili and BBQ Blowout in February. Mayor Moore cast the lone “no” vote, while council members Robert Marquez, Julia Douglas, Chris Bryant and Johnny Martin voted in favor of the permit.

Moore, who is in his second stint as mayor of Glen Rose, said he will continue to vote no on issues involving alcohol permits within the city because he wants to “keep everything family friendly.”

“I have consistently voted against any event with alcohol,” Moore said Tuesday.

Moore noted that the one-time permit allows alcohol inside the Oakdale Park Convention Center. There was already an allowance for individuals to consume alcohol in their immediate RV space area at Oakdale Park, according to the mayor.

“It’s always been BYOB. You could have alcohol in your RV area,” Moore explained. “I’m not against the chili cookoff. Every event has to apply.”

A unanimous vote gave approval for the Hotel Occupancy Tax grant application for Proud of Texas Pod Chili Appreciation Society International in the amount of $5,000, also in connection with the Big Rocks Chili and BBQ Blowout.

The agenda item that had a deadline, prompting the special meeting to be set Monday, concerned a request from Somervell County resident Lonnie Coble. His land tract of .76 acres, off Texas Drive is adjacent to the Glen Rose city limit.

“It’s one lot Mr. Coble wants to build a house on, adjacent to the city, to have city services,” Leamons said.Coble’s request was for the city to annex his land. The action had to meet a deadline to be decided within 40 days. The annexation of that single lot was approved, 5-0.

The City Council’s next regular meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14.