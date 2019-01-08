GLEN ROSE — The Somervell County Extension Office will be holding its Texas Community Futures Forum on Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. at the extension office located at 1405 Texas Drive in Glen Rose.

“This is an extremely important meeting as this will determine what direction the agrilife extension in this county will go,” said Somervell County Extension Agent Ellerie Jackson. “The public is invited to the meeting to bring forth issues, challenges, education or ideas of what items that need to be addressed in the county.”

Once the public has identified issues, Jackson, along with the Leadership Advisory Board, and the Livestock and Forage committees will be committed to seeing that the items brought forth are addressed, Jackson said.

For information, contact Jackson via email at Ellerie.Jackson@ag.tamu.edu or at 254-897-2809.