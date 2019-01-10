The number of entries for the 63rd annual Somervell County Youth Fair will be up over the 2018 total.

The event is set for this Thursday through Saturday at the Somervell County Expo Center.

Ellerie Jackson, who became Somervell County’s replacement for Zach Davis as AgriLife county extension agent on Nov. 1, said there are 389 entries, which is up by about 50 from 2018.

“So for this county, that’s significant,” Jackson said. "We’re really looking forward to it. Some of these are year-long projects — anything from cattle, livestock, to food, and arts and crafts and ag mechanics.

“All of the kids here work really hard on these projects, and it’s an exciting time for them to show off what they’ve worked so hard to prepare.”

This marks the first county livestock Jackson has been a part of directly as an extension agent.

“It’s very exciting to be on this side of everything,” she said. “I invite the community to come out and see what the kids have been working on, and come to the auction. And I encourage people to come out and support the youth at the auction on Saturday.”

The meal leading up to Saturday’s big noon auction is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. The meal, which is open to buyers, exhibitors and their families, is being catered by Hammond’s Barbecue.

A concession stand will be open for spectators during the livestock show events.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Jan. 10

5-7 p.m. — Check-in for swine, goats, sheep and cattle.

Friday, Jan. 11

7-9 a.m. — Check-in for food, crafts, sewing, art and ag mechanics.

8 a.m. — Judging of swine.

8-8:45 a.m. — Check-in for poultry and rabbits.

9 a.m. — Judging of poultry.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Judging of food, craft, sewing and art.

10 a.m. — Judging of ag mechanics; judging of rabbits.

10:30 a.m. — Judging of sheep.

1 p.m. — Judging of goats.

2 p.m. — Silent auction opens.

3 p.m. — Judging of cattle.

4 p.m. — Notify superintendents of livestock entries to be sold.

5 p.m. — Animals NOT in sale released.

Saturday, Jan. 12

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — SCYF lunch (open to buyers, exhibitors, parents and family).

Noon — Awards presentation and live food auction.

1:30 p.m. — Silent auction ends.

2 p.m. — Livestock premium sale.

After premium sale — All ag mechanics entries released.