Auditions for Tarleton State University’s spring 2019 musical, “Sister Act,” are set for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in the Workshop Theater of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

Auditions are open to Tarleton students and anyone interested in performing.

“Sister Act” is about a Reno lounge singer named Deloris Van Cartier who witnesses her mobster boyfriend killing an employee. She is hidden in a convent under a witness protection program where she makes friends with the nuns. After being caught going out to a bar, Mother Superior orders Delores to join the church choir, only to find her coaching the singers and updating their sound.

The choir proves to be a big success with the surrounding neighborhood, but will Deloris’ boyfriend eventually track her down?

The musical is based on the hit 1992 film of the same name with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Sixteen bars of prepared music are required for those auditioning. Prospective actors should wear comfortable clothes that allow free movement.

The musical runs Feb. 20-23 with rehearsals from 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

For more information call Carol Stavish at 254-968-9381.