The Glen Rose Reporter has hired a new staff writer to its editorial department.

Ashley Inge, a recent graduate of Tarleton State University, joined the news team this week.

Inge graduated from Tarleton in December with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She is also the former managing editor of the Texan News Service.

“I love journalism and I am excited to get to know this community and start my career,” Inge said.

Inge will work as a features writer and general assignments reporter covering business and breaking news in Somervell County.

She will work alongside senior reporter Mark Wilson and news and sports correspondent Jay Hinton.

“We are excited to welcome Ashley to our team,” said Managing Editor Sara Vanden Berge. “She has a passion for journalism and studied at a fantastic school with an outstanding communications program. She will be an asset to our print and online publications.”