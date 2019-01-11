CRESSON – Weather permitting, US 377 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the railroad crossing just north of SH 171 in Cresson for roadwork Sunday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 18, from 7 p.m. to no later than 7 a.m.

To allow for this work, traffic on westbound US 377 will be shifted onto the eastbound lanes, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction. Afterwards, traffic will be switched over to the westbound lanes while eastbound lanes are resurfaced. All lanes will reopen during the day.

SH 171 will also be reduced to one lane on Tuesday, Jan. 15, and Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 7 p.m. to no later than 7 a.m. for roadwork. Flaggers will assist in directing traffic.

Safety is a top priority at TxDOT, and the foundation for the agency’s planning, building and maintaining of projects across the state. When driving through a work zone, motorists are encouraged to: slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, and plan ahead. See all Texas road conditions by visiting: www.drivetexas.org.