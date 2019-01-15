GLEN ROSE — A home on CR 419 just off FM 200 South is a complete loss after an early morning fire Sunday in Nemo.

Somervell County Fire Chief Mark Crawford said a truck driver on Highway 67 saw the blaze around 3 a.m. and notified authorities. Members of the Somervell County Sheriff’s Department eventually located the fire, and by the time the SCFD arrived, the home was fully involved.

SCFD Engine 1, Engine 2, Tender 1, Tender 2, Brush 1, Medic 1 and Chief 1 responded to the incident. No one was home at the time of the fire, so there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

Several other structures and home in the proximity we not harmed.

Crawford said the department has seen six structure fires since Thanksgiving, and he is cautioning residents to be careful with heat lamps, space heaters, electric blankets, fireplaces and the improper use of extension cords.

“Our call volume has gone up recently, and that’s normal for especially in the winter,” he said. “Those are the big causes of structure fires.”