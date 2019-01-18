Glen Rose ISD to hold public meeting

The Glen Rose ISD Board of Trustees will hold a hearing for public discussion of the Texas Academic Performance Report at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at GRISD admin located at 1102 Stadium Drive.

Youth baseball, softball registrations

Online registration is now open at www.quickscores.com/gryba for spring youth baseball and softball. Before Jan. 28, online registration is $70 per child, and after it goes to $85 for online registration and $80 for in-person registration.

In-person sign-up will be held at the Ag Extension Office, 1405 Texas Dr. (behind Expo Center) on Jan. 28; Jan. 30; Feb. 5; Feb. 7; and Feb. 12 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Coaches look and tryouts will be held Feb. 16 and opening day is March 24.

For more information call or text Rusty at 682-970-0529 or Denena at 254-396-4254.

Winter Antique Tractor Show & Pull

The Winter Antique Tractor Show & Pull will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Somervell County Expo Center.

Admission is $7 and children 5 and under are free. There will be raffles, exhibitors and vendors.

For more information, contact Lloyd Wirt at 254-396-3156 or Mike Jones at 254-396-2977.

Big Rocks Chili & BBQ Blowout

The Big Rocks Chili & BBQ Blowout will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at Oakdale Park located at 1019 NE Barnard Street in Glen Rose.

The Chili Cook-off entry fee is $25; CASI Bean entry fee ($10); BBQ entry fee ($150).

Also, the Texas POD Chili Cook-Off will be held at the same location on Sunday, Feb. 10.

For information contact Dianne Stimson at 254-855-2767.