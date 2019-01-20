Tickets are on sale for the Spring Fling: An Intimate Evening with Tommy Alverson and Western Deluxe Band at Tarleton’s W.K. Gordon Center for Texas Industrial History in Thurber.

Alverson is a Texas country musician from Fort Worth who has shared the stage with industry heavyweights Willie Nelson, Pat Green, Charlie Robison, Jerry Jeff Walker, Clay Baker, Gary P. Nunn and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

His discography includes “Texasongs,” a compilation of his first two cassette releases, “From The Heart Of Hill County” and “Always In My Heart”; “Live at Ozona,” produced by legendary producer Phil York, “Me On The Jukebox,” co-produced by Alverson and Lloyd Maines and contains the hit "Una Mas Cerveza,” and “Alive and Pickin,’” which was recorded live at the historic Chatauqua Auditorium in Waxahachie.

The concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, and members of the museum’s Gordon Society have the first shot at tickets, which go on sale to the general public Saturday, January 26. Gordon Society members will also have the opportunity to meet the artist at a 5 p.m., members-only reception the day of the concert.

Tickets to the outdoor concert are $15 for Gordon Society members and $25 for non-members. To purchase tickets, go to https://epay.tarleton.edu/C20203_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=8. For more information call the museum at 254-968-1886.

The event is BYOB for guests 21 and older. Food trucks will be on hand.