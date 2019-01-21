United Cooperative Services has made deferred payment options available to cooperative members who are federal employees, and who have been furloughed or are not receiving pay as a result of the nation’s continuing partial government shutdown.

The deferred payment period will prevent affected members from having electric service disconnected while the shutdown continues and will include a grace period for electric bill repayment after the federal shutdown has concluded.

“We have always worked with our members through various programs to overcome extenuating life circumstances, using a member assistance program, called Operation Round Up, and other resources at our disposal, in the event of life-altering events caused by weather, fires and other occurrences that leave families in financial distress,” United CEO Cameron Smallwood said. “We have already been made aware of United families that are suffering financial distress due to the government shutdown, and other qualifying affected members should know we’ll help them work through this difficult and uncertain time.”

“Members who have been caught in the lurch of this shutdown need to know we’re here for them, just as we would extend our help in offering options to any other member who has faced unexpected, but nonetheless serious and catastrophic circumstances,” United Chief Operating Officer /Assistant General Manager Marty Haught said. “The last thing these folks need to worry about is whether their electricity is going to be disconnected. We can make sure that doesn’t happen if they’ll let us know their circumstances.”

United members who can provide proof of their employment with a federal agency and who have been affected by the government shutdown are urged to call their nearest cooperative office to arrange convenient deferred payment plan options.