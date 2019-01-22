The Glen Rose City Council has scheduled a public hearing to receive input from residents on options for possible revisions to the municipal contract with solid waste disposal contractor Knox Waste Services.

The hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at City Hall, according to Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Moore and City Administrator Michael Leamons. Residents who attend the meeting and wish to voice their thoughts on that issue should arrive before the start, and put their name on the sign-in sheet.

“The thing is, there was a mistake made in the contract. We both mutually agreed that it was just an oversight,” Moore said, explaining that at the Feb. 5 meeting, “We will have input from citizens on options Knox has made available.”

The original contract with Knox — which was approved in October 2017 and went into place Jan. 1, 2018 — contained an error on one of the dates listed, making it appear that the contract was for six years and not five. The council had voted at that time to approve a five-year agreement with KWS, not six.

In the wake of some complaints from some city residents concerning the cost per month and the bulk collection issue with KWS, the City Council voted to set up the meeting.

OPTIONS

One of the options that could be considered is changing from the current twice-a-week pickup residential service to one-a-week, at a reduced rate from KWS.

City Secretary Stephanie Ritchie noted that the current rate of $17.95 a month is for twice-a-week residential pick-up, with an option for an additional poly cart for $25.95. Reducing the pick-up rate to once-a-week would be $9.95 a month. That once-weekly service would have an option of adding an additional poly cart for $7 per month for a total of $16.95.

Another option will be to add a bi-annual bulk curbside pick-up, with the agreement that KWS would reduce the number of roll-off container convenience service in the city from 24 for the year to 12 for the year.

Ritchie noted that bulk pick-up service is offered on the last Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-noon, or on Fridays by appointment only. Residents must show a photo ID and present a city water bill in order to use that service.

Leamons said that the date being incorrect on the current KWS contract requires that to be corrected, but the options to be considered could have been made anyway, as long as both sides approved them.

“Any changes to the contract will have to be mutually agreed upon,” Moore confirmed.

The council could also end up not making any changes to the current contract with KWS, other than correcting the date to make it for five years instead of six.

SAFE ROUTES

The City Council unanimously (5-0) approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Somervell County and the Glen Rose Independent School District for application costs for a TxDOT Safe Routes to School or Transportation Alternative-Set Aside (TA-SA) grant, through constructing sidewalks where needed.

“The City Council approved an interlocal agreement to submit an application to TxDOT for safe routes to schools,” Moore stated. “In 2011 we applied, but the funding dried up. It’s going to be a significant project. The scope of it hasn’t been defined yet.

“The money will be a federal grant through TxDOT,” Moore said.

TxDOT is required for grant administration and engineering. The local cost will probably be 20 to 25 percent, and the rest would be grant-funded, according to Moore.

NEW BOARD MEMBERS

The council voted to place Karen Richardson and Paul Clifford Phillips III on the Glen Rose Board of Adjustments. An alternate position remains vacant, however.

Three new members were appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board — Rhonda Hawthorne, Louisa Monk and Jack Johnson.

PROCLAMATION

Moore gave a proclamation recognizing that 2019 is the centennial year in business for Inn on the River in Glen Rose. Inn on the River owner/operators Mike and Lorrie Linnaberry were presented with a certificate by the mayor.